Football

Stampeders’ leading rusher Ka’Deem Carey signs extension through 2021 season

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Calgary Stampeders running back Ka'Deem Carey stiff-arms Hamilton Tiger Cats defensive back Richard Leonard during a game in Hamilton on July 13, 2019.

Peter Power/The Canadian Press

The Calgary Stampeders have signed running back Ka’Deem Carey to a contract extension through the 2021 season.

Carey had a team-leading 422 yards on 75 rushing attempts and two touchdowns through eight games in his rookie 2019 season. He also had 15 catches for 134 yards and one touchdown.

Carey’s most productive rushing game of the season was a 143-yard performance in a Labour Day Classic victory over the Edmonton Eskimos. He missed the final five games of the regular season as well as the Western semifinal with an arm injury suffered in a Week 15 game in Toronto.

“Ka’Deem is a talented and experienced player who performed well for us when given the opportunity last season,” Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing him at full strength and health in training camp as he competes for a key role in our offence.”

Prior to joining the Stamps, Carey played 37 National Football League games over three seasons with the Chicago Bears.

