 Skip to main content

Football Stampeders QB Bo Levi Mitchell returns from injury for Labour Day game

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Stampeders QB Bo Levi Mitchell returns from injury for Labour Day game

Donna Spencer
Calgary
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell says he's ready to play in Monday's Labour Day Classic against the Edmonton Eskimos. Mitchell hasn't played since tearing his pectoral muscle on June 29.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

His arm feeling the healthiest it has all season, Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell says he’s ready to test it in a big game.

The CFL’s Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup MVP in 2018 will play for the first time in more than two months on Monday against the Edmonton.

Mitchell’s last game action was June 29 when he suffered a tear in the pectoral muscle of his throwing arm.

Story continues below advertisement

The star pivot’s return further boosts anticipation for the traditional meeting of provincial rivals on the Labour Day holiday.

A flypast by two CF-18 Hornets above McMahon Stadium will precede Monday’s game in honour of the Canadian military.

“I couldn’t pick a better game in the schedule to come back,” Mitchell said Sunday. “I’m glad it’s this one.

“Have the flyover, let the butterflies go away and go out there and let it fly.”

The Stampeders (5-4) have a chance to overtake Edmonton (6-4) in the West Division, as well as lock up the season series against the team ahead of Saturday’s rematch in Edmonton.

“You try not to focus on that, but we know that’s a reality of this game,” Edmonton head coach Jason Maas said.

“They can win the season series. We can’t right now. Our focus is just to beat them and do it again come Saturday.”

Story continues below advertisement

Neither club wants to lose any more ground to the division-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers (8-3) or the Saskatchewan Roughriders (7-3).

Mitchell had targeted Aug. 17 against the Montreal Alouettes for his return. His arm did not respond well in practice, however, and he returned to the injured list.

After a bye week and three straight days of reps, the 29-year-old Texan felt progression in his arm strength instead of erosion.

At the start of the season prior to his injury, the quarterback said he would feel discomfort in practice and have to ease up.

“It still wasn’t feeling great on game days those first two weeks,” Mitchell recalled.

“The more I threw this week, it felt better and better,” he continued. “That’s the surprising part for me and that’s a confidence builder.

Story continues below advertisement

“If it started to wear down during this week, I’d have to be worried about it lasting for this whole season.”

Calgary has beaten Edmonton in seven straight Labour Day contests. Mitchell is a career 5-0.

Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson’s hopes his star quarterback maintains that perfect record.

“You’re probably going to get a few potential lack-of-playing-time type of decisions,” Dickenson said. “You might have Bo not be as sharp with his eye.

“He hasn’t been hit in a long time. All those are questions I can’t really answer. I’m looking forward to him playing though and leading us to a win.”

Stampeders backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle went 4-3 in Mitchell’s absence. He was under centre when Calgary held on for a 24-18 win over Edmonton at McMahon on Aug. 3.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton had the ball on Calgary’s 18-yard line in the final seconds, but couldn’t punch it in for a converted touchdown and the win.

Edmonton quarterback Trevor Harris leads the CFL in passing yards (3,481), but his team has often settled for field goals instead of scoring touchdowns with a ratio of 32 to 23.

“I would say definitely we’ve got to turn those into touchdowns,” Harris said.

“I’m doing everything I can to make sure that I’m better for my guys in the red zone and making sure that we’re better, but we’ve done a tremendous job of putting together scoring drives which is no easy task to do.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter