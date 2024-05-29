Stampeders’ receiver Malik Henry out for season after suffering knee injury in practice

Calgary Stampeders receiver Malik Henry suffered a knee injury in practice and will undergo season-ending surgery.

The Stampeders say the 27-year-old wideout sustained a patellar tendon injury.

Henry compiled 1,023 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for Calgary in 2022.

He played just three games in 2023 because of an Achilles tendon injury.

The Stampeders have signed Calgary receiver Colton Hunchak.

He has 45 catches for 606 yards in 50 career regular-season games for the Stampeders over four seasons. Hunchak also has three catches for 32 yards in four career playoff games.