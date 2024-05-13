Stampeders sign first draft pick Labrosse after his NFL camp

The Calgary Stampeders have signed the team’s first overall pick in this year’s CFL draft.

The Stampeders chose defensive back Ben Labrosse of Greenfield Park, Que., fourth overall.

The six-foot, 189-pound product of McGill attended the New York Giants mini rookie camp that concluded Sunday.

Labrosse, 24, was a U Sports and RSEQ conference all-star in 2022 when he had 35 tackles, three interceptions and a pass breakup in eight games for the Redbirds.

He also played 10 games over two years for Syracuse before enrolling at McGill. Labrosse recorded 14 tackles, including one for a loss.

The Stampeders also announced Monday the team had released American linebacker Tre Walker.