The Calgary Stampeders signed veteran Canadian offensive lineman Jamal Campbell on Thursday.

Campbell, 29, became a CFL free agent Feb. 14.

The 6-foot-5, 292-pound Toronto native appeared in 12 regular-season games last season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, starting two.

Campbell spent his first five CFL seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2016-19, 2021).

He earned a Grey Cup ring with the club in 2017.

Campbell has appeared in 71 career CFL regular-season game, starting 22.

“Jamal is an experienced and versatile player whose presence will create training camp competition at every position on the offensive line,” Calgary head coach/GM Dave Dickenson said in a statement.

Calgary also signed American defensive back Michael Lawson, who attended NFL rookie camps with the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints in 2022.