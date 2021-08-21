 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Football

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Stampeders survive late pressure, beat Alouettes 28-22 for first win of CFL season

Darren Haynes
CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Montreal Alouettes' Willian Stanback scores a touchdown against the Calgary Stampeders. The Stamps beat the Alouettes 28-22 on Aug. 20, 2021.

David Chidley/The Canadian Press

In his first career start, rookie quarterback Jake Meier threw for 304 yards and a touchdown on Friday night as the Calgary Stampeders overcame an 11-point second-quarter deficit and then hung on for a thrilling 28-22 victory over the Montreal Alouettes.

The 24-year-old got the start after two-time Most Outstanding Player Bo Levi Mitchell was placed on the six-game injured list earlier in the week with a fractured fibula.

It was a dubious start as a pair of first quarter interceptions turned into Montreal touchdowns and a 14-3 lead for the visitors, but Maier settled in nicely after that, bolstered by strong defensive play by the Stampeders.

Story continues below advertisement

An eight-play, 100-yard drive – that began with a Royce Metchie interception of Vernon Adams Jr. – was capped off by a Ka’Deem Carey one-yard rush that closed the gap to 14-9. Rene Paredes’ second field goal of the game, this one from 52 yards out, made it 14-12 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Calgary limited Montreal to just one first down on four possessions. The Stampeders eventually took advantage of its gradually improving field position by capping off a 41-yard drive with Meier’s first touchdown pass, a four-yard completion to Kamar Jorden.

The starting yard line for that drive, as well as 15 yards of that drive, was the result of Montreal roughing penalties. Another Alouettes penalty, this one for clipping, on the ensuing kickoff resulted in Montreal being pinned deep and punter Joseph Zema yielding a safety, which increased Calgary’s lead to 21-14.

The Stampeders made it 28-14 on Maier’s longest completion of the night, a flea flicker in which he handed the ball to Carey, had it pitched back to him, and tossed a long bomb to Josh Huff, who came back to the football, beat Alouette defensive back Wesley Sutton one-on-one, and ran the ball to the one for an 83-yard pass and catch.

More undisciplined play from the Alouettes opened the door for a second Carey touchdown, as he dove over the goal-line from the one. Montreal had the Stampeders stopped at the two-yard line and facing third down on the play previous, but after the play, Tyquwan Glass punched Stampeders receiver Hergy Mayala.

Montreal finished the game with 16 penalties for 149 yards. Calgary had nine penalties for 80 yards.

But the Alouettes would not go down quietly.

Story continues below advertisement

A fourth-quarter fumble by Mayala turned the ball over to Montreal on the Calgary 45. Shortly after, Adams hit Quan Bray for a 10-yard touchdown pass to pull the Alouettes within six.

Montreal got a big two-and-out and got the ball back at their own 18. Adams led the Alouettes down the field again. But on the final play of the game from the Calgary 14, Adams completed a pass to Eugene Lewis, but after a diving catch, he was called out at the one-yard line after league video review.

Calgary’s first win of the season improves them to 1-2 while the Alouettes fall to 1-1.

Next up for the Alouettes are the Hamilton Tiger-Cats who Montreal meet on Friday in its home opener. The Stampeders are next in action next Sunday when they hit the road for the first time, travelling to Winnipeg for a clash with the Blue Bombers.

NOTES

Stampeders lost a pair of defensive linemen for the game with Folarin Orimolade having to be helped off the field late in the first quarter and Jarrell Owens taken off on a cart in the second quarter, a leg injury the result of a play in which Montreal offensive linemen was handed a clipping penalty ... Attendance at McMahon Stadium was 21,199.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies