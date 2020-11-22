 Skip to main content
Steelers dominate skidding Jaguars, remain unbeaten

The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron, left, gets by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, on Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/The Associated Press

Pittsburgh’s most dominant defensive performance of the season kept the Steelers perfect.

Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted two passes each and the Steelers steamrolled their way to a 10-0 record with a 27-3 win in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Rookie quarterback Jake Luton looked lost most of the day against the Steelers, who allowed 206 yards and finished with two sacks. They celebrated each turnover by running into the end zone and posing for the cameras.

Ben Roethlisberger and Co. gladly shared the spotlight with one of the league’s most disruptive defences. Roethlisberger completed 32 of 46 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns. He found Chris Claypool and Eric Ebron for scores.

Diontae Johnson finished with 12 catches for 111 yards.

James Conner ran 13 times for 89 yards, showing some life for a struggling ground game.

Of course, it all came against one of the NFL’s worst and most dysfunctional franchises. The Jaguars (1-9) tied a single-season record by losing its ninth straight.

Luton completed 16 of 37 passes for 151 yards and four interceptions. Former Jaguars defensive lineman Tyson Alualu, a game captain, tipped one pass that led to Fitzpatrick’s first pick at the two-yard line. The Steelers turned that into a touchdown that turned the game in the second quarter.

Fellow rookie James Robinson was Jacksonville’s lone bright spot. He ran 17 times for 73 yards and caught two passes for 21 yards.

The Jaguars dropped to 41-100 in owner Shad Khan’s nine-year tenure. He tied former New Orleans Saints owner John Mecom Jr. as the second fastest to reach 100 losses. Khan hit the dubious mark in 141 games, one more than late Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Hugh Culverhouse.

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster appeared to injure a foot while stepping on an official’s yellow flag. Smith-Schuster was jogging off the field in the fourth, winced and started hobbling after his cleat landed funny on the weighted part of the flag. He got checked out on the sideline and did not return.

The Steelers extended their sack streak to 67 consecutive games. Stephon Tuitt got to Luton for a nine-yard loss on a third-and-14 play in the third quarter. It was Pittsburgh’s 37th sack of the season, which leads the NFL.

Next for the Steelers: They play host to AFC North rival Baltimore on Thanksgiving night. Pittsburgh overcame a 10-point halftime disadvantage to win the first meeting 28-24 earlier this month.

