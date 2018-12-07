 Skip to main content

Football Steelers QB Roethlisberger seeks 1st win in Oakland

Steelers QB Roethlisberger seeks 1st win in Oakland

Oakland
The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is hit by Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Kevin Burnett, rear, and defensive tackle Vance Walker (98) while passing during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Oct. 27, 2013.

Ben Margot/The Associated Press

Steelers at Raiders

The Oakland Coliseum has been a bit of a house of horrors for Ben Roethlisberger in his career.

While Big Ben has had success almost everywhere he has played, he’s still looking for his first career win in Oakland after losing on his three previous trips to Raiders teams that combined for just 10 wins in those three seasons.

Roethlisberger gets what will likely be his final chance at a win in Oakland on Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4-1) look to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the struggling Raiders (2-10).

“Well that’s what makes it fun, right?” Roethlisberger said. “You asked me about the venues, the fans, and all those things. It’s not an easy place to play. What an awesome challenge for us.”

The Raiders are the only AFC opponent Roethlisberger hasn’t beaten on the road since entering the league in 2004.

Roethlisberger’s first trip to Oakland came in 2006 as defending Super Bowl champion and he threw four interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns in a 20-13 loss to a Raiders team that finished that season with two wins.

Roethlisberger came back again in 2012 and 13 against Oakland teams that finished 4-12. He played better in those games, but still ended up on the short end, losing 34-31 in 2012 on a last-second field goal by Sebastian Janikowski, and 21-18 the following year thanks in part to a 93-yard run on the opening play by Terrelle Pryor.

Now he gets to face another down Oakland squad that at least showed some signs of life last week in a 40-33 home loss to AFC-leading Kansas City that got Roethlisberger’s attention.

“You see what they did last week against of one of the best teams in football and fought them all the way to the end, so we can’t worry about records,” he said. “I’ve never won there, so that becomes a challenge as well.”

