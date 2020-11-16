Super Bowl champ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s medical scrubs on display at NFL Hall of Fame

Super Bowl champion Laurent Duvernay-Tardif says he is honoured to have his medical scrubs and lab coat on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Kansas City offensive lineman and medical school graduate opted out of the 2020 National Football League season to help on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duvernay-Tardif, from Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., worked in a long-term care home an hour from Montreal.

The Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, tweeted a photo of the display to Duvernay-Tardif on Saturday.

It shows a mannequin in a face mask, medical visor and grey scrubs emblazoned with “Dr. Duvernay-Tardif” and the Kansas City logo, as well as a white lab coat on another stand.

Duvernay-Tardif won the Super Bowl with Kansas City last February.

“I accept this on my behalf, but also on behalf of all front-line workers who have dedicated their lives to protect our communities. Thank you!” he tweeted today.