KEY MATCHUP

Eagles DE Haason Reddick vs. Kansas City RT Andrew Wylie. Reddick had 16 sacks in the regular season and 3½ more so far in the playoffs as the dominant force on a strong defensive line for Philadelphia. He will mostly be matched up with Wylie, whose nine sacks allowed in the regular season were tied for fourth most in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

KEY INJURIES

Both teams are relatively healthy. Eagles CB Avonte Maddox (toe) returned in a limited role in the NFC title game and should be full go in the Super Bowl. … Kansas City CB L’Jarius Sneed left the AFC championship game with a concussion but has cleared protocol and is set to play Sunday.

SERIES NOTES

Kansas City have won all three meetings against the Eagles under Andy Reid, who also went 3-0 against Kansas City during his tenure as Philadelphia coach. … Patrick Mahomes threw five TD passes with only six incomplete passes against the Eagles last season. Jalen Hurts threw for a career-high 387 yards that game for Philadelphia.

BIG SEASONS

Kansas City: Mahomes has 32 TD passes in the playoffs, tied with Hall of Famer Dan Marino for eighth in NFL history. Ben Roethlisberger is seventh with 36 and Drew Brees sixth with 37. … Kelce has 1,467 yards receiving in the postseason, second only to Rice (2,245) in NFL history. Kelce has 15 TD catches in the playoffs, tying Rob Gronkowski for second in NFL history behind Rice with 22. … KC is 55-3 in its past 58 games when holding opponents to fewer than 27 points, including the postseason.

Philadelphia: Philadelphia had a pair of WRs with at least 1,000 yards receiving for the first time ever with A.J. Brown getting 1,496 yards and DeVonta Smith adding 1,196. … The Eagles set franchise marks for points (477), total touchdowns (59) and rushing touchdowns (32) in the regular season. … Philadelphia’s 39 TD runs in the regular season and playoffs are the most in the NFL in at least 90 seasons. … Hurts’s 15 TD runs are the most ever for a QB.