Pop star Taylor Swift completed her epic trip from the Tokyo Dome to Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl on Sunday, walking through security along with friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers.

The 14-time Grammy-winner, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, flew across nine time zones and the international dateline to arrive about two hours before kickoff. She walked in wearing a black dress with a red jacket slung over her shoulder.

Swift wrapped up the last of four shows in Japan on Saturday night, then hopped a private plane at Haneda Airport for a flight across the Pacific Ocean. She landed in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon – the time change worked in her favour – before Swift headed on to Las Vegas, where so many high-rollers had arrived that parking for private planes was entirely booked up.

Swift began dating Kelce early in the season, when he said on his “New Heights” podcast that he had tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet during her performance at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce then invited her to watch him perform at the home of the Chiefs, and she surprisingly showed up for their Week 2 game against Chicago.

Swift soon became a regular at games, both home and away, frequently sitting with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Swift occasionally brought along friends, including Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

There was plenty of star power besides Swift for the NFL’s marquee night. Usher was performing at halftime of the Super Bowl, and was rumoured to have several guests planned, while Post Malone and Reba McEntire were performing before the game.

Few were to be under a brighter spotlight than Swift, though. Her dash from the Tokyo Dome, where she promised fans that “we’re all gonna go on a great adventure,” had Swifties around the world watching online flight trackers, while her boyfriend seemed to get as many questions about his relationship as the game during the run-up to kickoff.

Asked to explain the intense interest, Kelce replied: “I think the values we stand for and just who we are as people – we love to shine light on others, shine light on the people that help and support us, and on top of that, I think we both just love life.”

Kelce and Swift won’t have a whole lot of time together, regardless of how the game plays out.

Swift, who recently won a record-breaking fourth Album of the Year award for “Midnights” at the Grammys and announced her next album will drop in April, is expected to fly back across the Pacific later in the week. The international leg of her Eras Tour resumes Friday night with the first of three shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“This week is truly the best kind of chaos,” she posted Wednesday on Instagram.