Football Texans take on Jets with sights set on starting new streak

Dennis Waszak Jr.
The Associated Press
Texans at NY Jets

With each victory, the Houston Texans increasingly established themselves as a team to beat in the AFC.

Their nine-game winning streak set a franchise record and also raised expectations by the week. So, perhaps their 24-21 loss to Indianapolis last Sunday could, in some way, alleviate some building tension down the stretch.

Right, Deshaun Watson?

"You only put pressure on yourself," Watson said. "For us, we don't really put pressure on ourselves. We don't really focus on that. Of course, we didn't want to lose. We always want to win and try to continue to stack those, but it just kind of goes that way sometimes. It's the National Football League.

"We just try to focus on the next opponent, the next game and try to get back in the win column."

Watson and the Texans (9-4) will get their chance to do that Saturday when they take on Sam Darnold and the struggling New York Jets (4-9).

Houston could clinch the AFC South title with a win and then a loss or tie by both Indianapolis and Tennessee on Sunday, or with a tie and losses by both the Colts and Titans. The Texans could also seal a playoff berth with a combination of other scenarios involving several other teams.

Either way, they know they can set themselves up nicely with a victory at MetLife Stadium.

"With three games left throughout the regular season, I think you home in and focus in," cornerback Johnathan Joseph said, "especially on one game at a time, 12 quarters of football, however it has to be."

Meanwhile, the Jets are just focused on the finish line – and perhaps the end of coach Todd Bowles’s tenure.

New York snapped a six-game skid last Sunday with a 27-23 win at Buffalo, but it would appear Bowles will not be back next season after four years without a trip to the playoffs. General manager Mike Maccagnan is not a certainty to return, either, with some misses in the draft and free agency during his tenure.

“It’s the same thing every week: We want to win every game, regardless of whether we’re going to the playoffs or not,” Bowles said. “We want to get every game and get better as a team. That’s all we’re trying to accomplish.”

