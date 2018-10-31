The Battle of the Bay Area shapes up to be a bottom of the barrel dust-up

Open this photo in gallery In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes against Cleveland Browns linebacker Genard Avery (55) during overtime of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif. D. Ross Cameron/The Associated Press

The Battle of the Bay Area in prime time is more like a skirmish for a high pick in next April’s draft, perhaps even the first overall selection.

Yep, that’s how bad the Raiders and 49ers have been so far. When they meet in Santa Clara, Calif., on Thursday night, how much of the country will show interest is problematic. How much the folks by the Bay and its environs would care is debatable.

The 49ers (1-7) are ranked 31st in the AP Pro32, ahead of only the Raiders (1-6). San Francisco is a 3-point favourite over its neighbour.

“We’re looking for more consistency. We’re looking for somebody to step up, not only on game day but during the week,” says Raiders coach Jon Gruden, whose return to his dream job has turned very sour.

“We’re still working through who are the best corners, who is the best combination for us in every situation. Hopefully we can settle on it soon.”

The Niners would settle for any sort of victory. My goodness, they’ve been swept by Arizona, which hasn’t beaten anyone else.

At least they have been close in many of their defeats.

“It’s something we’ve got to do to get better and get over that hump,” coach Kyle Shanahan says. “It comes down to, you can do a lot of things throughout a game, but when it comes down to the end, when we need to close people out, and we need some closers to do that. We’ve had some opportunities to do it.”

Opportunity knocks this week for ...

Raiders, 20-13

Knockout pool: Kansas City made it a little closer than we expected, but survived. Next up: how about Chicago?

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (plus 1 1-2) at No. 11 Seattle

If the Seahawks get physical and remain resourceful, they should be able to handle this one at home.

Best bet: Seahawks, 27-20

No. 7 Pittsburgh (plus 3) at No. 16 Baltimore

The Steelers are hitting their stride in time for the NFL’s best rivalry renewal.

Upset special: Steelers, 23-20

No. 1 Los Angeles Rams (plus 2) at No. 4 New Orleans

The Saints will put the Big Hurt on the unbeaten Rams in the Big Easy.

SAINTS, 36-32

No. 17 Atlanta (plus 2) at No. 8 Washington

Strange line; Washington should be a bigger favourite. What does Las Vegas know?

WASHINGTON, 21-20

No. 10 Houston (plus 2½) at No. 23 Denver

Another strange line; The Texans are far better, but altitude could be a factor here.

TEXANS, 28-22

No. 25 Tampa Bay (plus 7) at No. 6 Carolina

The Panthers are coming off two impressive victories.

PANTHERS, 35-30

No. 15 Chicago (minus 8½) at No. 28 Buffalo

Wonder if the Bills will be favoured again this season.

BEARS, 22-6

No. 2 Kansas City (minus 8½) at No. 27 Cleveland

Kansas City’s not exactly the team for any new coach to their make debut against.

KANSAS CITY, 30-24

No. 12 Green Bay (plus 6) at No. 3 New England

The Packers aren’t scared of anyone. Neither are the Patriots.

PATRIOTS, 37-27

No. 19 Detroit (plus 4) at No. 9 Minnesota

The first of three straight division tests for the Vikings. They’ll barely pass this one.

VIKINGS, 27-24

No. 21 Tennessee (plus 6½) at No. 18 Dallas, Monday night

Man, has Tennessee been a disappointment.

COWBOYS, 20-19

No. 26 New York Jets (plus 3) at No. 20 Miami

As usual, New England’s patsies are sinking in the AFC East.

DOLPHINS, 30-16

2018 RECORD:

Last week: Against spread (8-6). Straight up (12-2)

Season totals: Against spread (56-58-4). Straight up: (81-38-2)

Best bet: 3-5 against spread, 7-1 straight up

Upset special: 5-3 against spread, 4-3-1 straight up