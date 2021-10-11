 Skip to main content
Football

The fourth time’s a charm for Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby

Mitch Stacy
Cincinnati
The Associated Press
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby is congratulated by wide receiver Randall Cobb after kicking the winning field goal during overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati on Oct. 10, 2021.

Mason Crosby hit a 49-yard field goal in overtime after missing three-straight attempts, lifting the Green Bay Packers to a wild 25-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The typically reliable Crosby missed potential winners with 2:12 and then three seconds left in regulation, and missed another attempt in overtime before finally winning it. Heading into the game he was 44 of 46 on field goal attempts since the start of the 2019 season.

Crosby, who missed an extra-point earlier in the game and also made three field goals, came in having converted all six field-goal attempts and 11 PATs this year.

The Bengals’ Evan McPherson also missed on shots that could have won the game, with 26 seconds left in regulation and again in overtime.

The Bengals (3-2) tied the score late in the fourth period. Ja’Marr Chase made a nice catch on third-and-6 from the Packers 36 for 19 yards, and two plays later Joe Mixon bounced right for an eight-yard touchdown run. Burrow hit Tee Higgins in the back of the end zone for the two-point conversion with 3:27 left.

Crosby was set up for a 36-yard shot with 2:12 left, but pulled it left. The Bengals drove to the Packers 47 but McPherson’s field-goal attempt bounced off the right upright with 26 seconds left. Then it was Crosby’s turn to miss again: His 51-yard attempt, set up by a 20-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams, was again pulled wide left.

In overtime, Burrow was intercepted by linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, but Crosby missed his third straight, again wide left.

McPherson got another chance with a 49-yarder and was celebrating with holder Kevin Huber before the wind pulled it just left of the upright flag.

Rodgers threw two touchdown passes to move into fifth place on the all-time list. Adams had 11 catches for a career-high 206 yards.

Rodgers threw a 12-yard TD pass to AJ Dillon in the first quarter to tie for fifth place all-time with Philip Rivers. His five-yard scoring toss to Adams in the second quarter put him ahead of Rivers. He finished 27 for 39 for 344 yards and an interception as the Packers (4-1) won their fourth straight since losing the opener to New Orleans.

The Bengals got two touchdown passes from Joe Burrow, who was 25 for 38 for 260 yards and also took a beating from the Green Bay defence. He threw scoring passes to Samaje Perine and Ja’Marr Chase.

Crosby’s 44-yard field goal and the Rodgers-to-Adams hookup made it look as if the Packers would take a 16-7 lead at the half. The Bengals got the ball with 1:07 left and on the second play the scrambling Burrow lofted a long pass in the direction of a streaking Chase. Safety Darnell Savage was in position to knock it way, but he whiffed and Chase took it in for a 70-yard touchdown.

