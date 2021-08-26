Three more Elks players test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 12

Three more Edmonton Elks players have tested positive for COVID-19, the CFL club announced Wednesday.

Twelve players have now returned positive tests since the team got back to to Edmonton following its 21-16 win over the B.C. Lions last Thursday in Vancouver.

The Elks have not identified any of the affected players.

The team says players, coaches and staff remain in isolation at home, and continue to be tested daily.

The Elks said nine players had tested positive in a media availability Monday, a day after the CFL postponed Thursday night’s game between the Elks and Argonauts in Toronto.

According to CFL protocols, if a game is cancelled due to COVID-19 issues and can’t be rescheduled, the club suffering from the COVID-19 issues will forfeit a 1-0 loss. If both squads have COVID-19 issues, each will forfeit the game and be assigned losses.

In either scenario, if a team can prove at least 85 per cent of its players under contract have been vaccinated, at least once, the players will receive their salary for the cancelled game. If that figure falls below 85 per cent, players won’t be paid.

The Elks have not revealed what percentage of players on the team have been vaccinated. President and chief executive officer Chris Presson has said he is confident the game against Toronto will be rescheduled.

Only vaccinated personnel in locker rooms on NFL game days

The NFL has mandated that only fully vaccinated personnel, with a maximum of 50 people, will have access to locker rooms while players are present on game days. In a memo sent to the 32 teams and obtained by The Associated Press, the policy becomes effective immediately. The personnel covered by the policy includes coaches, athletic trainers, equipment staffers, one general manager, one team security representative, three club communications media workers and one clubhouse support staffer. Players are not required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but the NFL has reported that more than 90 per cent of them are. “Non-club-affiliated media will not be permitted in the locker room,” said the memo dated Wednesday. “In the event a player needs medical attention in the locker room or if a club elects to conduct drug and steroid specimen collections on game day, a medical professional or specimen collector … may access the players’ locker room without being included in the maximum of 50 individuals with locker room access, provided that they are fully vaccinated.” Teams conclude the three-game preseason this weekend. The regular season begins Sept. 9 with Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay hosting Dallas. The first full slate of games is Sept. 12.

Patriots trade RB Michel to Rams

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. The Los Angeles Rams are getting some much-needed help in the backfield. The Rams announced Wednesday that they acquired running back Sony Michel from the Patriots for undisclosed 2022 draft picks. Michel, who was drafted in the first round in 2018, brings some relief to a Rams offence that was running low on healthy running back options with the regular season fast approaching. Darrell Henderson left practice Monday with a sprained thumb. The Rams won’t have two of last season’s top three running backs this fall after Cam Akers’s season-ending Achilles tendon injury and Malcolm Brown’s departure for Miami. They also won’t have emerging talent Raymond Calais, who was waived with an injury designation Monday after breaking his foot in their preseason game against Las Vegas.

Jets’ Curry has rare blood disorder

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. New York Jets defensive end Vinny Curry announced Wednesday he has a rare blood disorder that required his spleen to be removed. The 33-year-old Curry wrote in a post on Twitter that Jets team doctors discovered the disorder last month, but he didn’t specify the condition ailing him. Curry said he was projected to return to the field in mid-September, but he developed blood clots that prevent him from having physical contact for the next three to six months. “While I am incredibly disappointed that I will not be able to play with my teammates this year, I am thankful that the doctors identified my condition in time,” Curry wrote. “They have informed me that I am expected to make a full recovery and return to the field next season.”

Jaguars make Trevor Lawrence starting QB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Urban Meyer assumed Trevor Lawrence would be his starting quarterback long before he even took the Jacksonville job. But Meyer insisted Lawrence earn the spot, whether his goal was to send a message to his young team or set a tone for his NFL tenure. So Meyer staged a sometimes laughable “competition” during offseason workouts, training camp and the preseason. Meyer finally ended the charade Wednesday by naming Lawrence the team’s starter for the season opener at Houston on Sept. 12, one of the least surprising decisions in franchise history. Meyer gave Lawrence the nod over third-year pro Gardner Minshew after two preseason games and a month of training camp. Meyer expects Lawrence will never have to earn a starting job in the NFL again.

Broncos pick Bridgewater as starting pivot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. The Denver Broncos are going with the steady over the spectacular. Coach Vic Fangio informed the team Wednesday morning that Teddy Bridgewater has edged incumbent Drew Lock to win the starting quarterback job. For much of training camp, the QB clash was a drudging one in which neither passer strung together stellar performances from one day to the next, and sometimes not even from one drill to another. But they elevated their play in the exhibition blowouts at Minnesota and Seattle. After a short stint with the Jets, Bridgewater served as Drew Brees’s backup for two years in New Orleans and parlayed a 5-0 stint in 2019 into a three-year, US$63-million deal with the Panthers last year. Despite completing 69.1 per cent of his passes, Bridgewater struggled to complete drives and deliver in clutch situations and that led the Panthers to move on to Sam Darnold this offseason. Bridgewater’s revised contract with the Broncos is for one year and US$11.5-million. The Broncos will pay his US$4,437,500 salary and the Panthers took on his US$7,062,500 signing bonus. The 2022 season was deleted, so Bridgewater can be a free agent in March. Lock is due US$1.05-million this season and US$1.35-million next year. Bridgewater will become the 11th quarterback to start for Denver since Peyton Manning retired following Denver’s Super Bowl triumph five years ago. The Broncos are 32-48 since their 24-10 win over Carolina in Super Bowl 50.