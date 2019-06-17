 Skip to main content

Ticats linebacker Simoni Lawrence suspended two games for hit on Riders quarterback

Ticats linebacker Simoni Lawrence suspended two games for hit on Riders quarterback

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Zach Collar is hit late by Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Simoni Lawrence after Collaros was downed by Tiger-Cats' Julian Howsare during first half CFL football game action in Hamilton on June 13, 2019.

Peter Power/The Canadian Press

Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence has been suspended two games for his head hit on Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Zach Collaros in the CFL season opener Thursday.

The CFL announced the decision Monday.

A scrambling Collaros left the game after the hit in the first quarter. Collaros missed four regular-season games and the West Division semi-final last season with a concussion.

Lawrence received a 25-yard roughing-the-passer penalty – one of three flags Hamilton took for 50 yards on Saskatchewan’s opening drive. Hamilton went on to win 23-17.

Collaros was placed on the six-game injured list Sunday.

A repentant Lawrence said after Thursday’s game he didn’t mean to hurt his former teammate. Collaros spent four seasons in Hamilton (2014-17) before being traded to Saskatchewan in January, 2018.

“He was running full speed, I was running full speed and then he slid last second and I just couldn’t pull up,” said Lawrence, a three-time CFL East all-star. “It wasn’t intentional at all … I feel bad about it because I actually care about Zach.

“As a defensive player you play at a high level … it’s hard to say, ‘Go make a play and pull up if the guy slides at the last second.’ In slow motion it might look like it’s easy but when the bullets are flying it’s tough. I’m apologetic and I’m going to try to do a better job to not do that.”

