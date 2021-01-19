 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Football

Ticats star Simoni Lawrence signs contract extension

HAMILTON
The Canadian Press
Simoni Lawrence celebrates a sack during a game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Hamilton on June 13, 2019.

Peter Power/The Canadian Press

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed star linebacker Simoni Lawrence.

Lawrence returns to Hamilton for an eighth season after starting his CFL career in Edmonton in 2012.

The 31-year-old was the CFL East’s top defensive player in 2019 after leading the league in defensive tackles (98) and defensive plays made (117). He added three interceptions, four sacks and one fumble recovery.

Lawrence set a CFL single-game record with 17 defensive tackles in a game against Winnipeg in 2019.

Winnipeg defensive lineman Willie Jefferson beat out Lawrence for the CFL’s top defensive player award in 2019.

Lawrence holds the Tiger-Cats’ franchise record with 533 career defensive tackles after surpassing Rob Hitchcock (484) in 2019, and currently sits second behind only Hitchcock (606) in total tackles with 551.

“Simoni routinely brings positive energy and an infectious daily work ethic to our football team,” Ticats coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement. “He is a great leader and premier playmaker, who also strives to make a difference in our community off the field.”

YOUNG ALS RECEIVER SIGNS EXTENSION

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed 2019 CFL East top rookie Jake Wieneke to a one-year extension.

The six-foot-four, 215-pound American wide receiver had 41 catches for 569 yards with eight touchdown receptions last season.

The South Dakota State product added two catches for 36 yards in the East semifinal.

Wieneke lost out to Calgary linebacker Nate Holley for the league’s rookie of the year award.

“His presence on offence gives us stability for the upcoming season, all while allowing us to keep opposing defences on their heals,” Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement.

LADLER RETURNS TO LIONS

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have re-signed defensive back Kenny Ladler.

Ladler joined the Lions last February following a two-year NFL stint split between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team where he recorded 13 combined tackles in nine regular-season contests.

Prior to playing in the NFL, Ladler suited up in 34 regular-season games with Edmonton from 2016-17, registering 156 defensive tackles, five interceptions, one defensive touchdown and three forced fumbles.

RIDERS SIGN DRAFT PICKS

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed five more of their picks from the 2020 CFL draft.

The club has signed wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker (fourth round, 30th overall), linebacker A.J. Allen (fourth round, 35th overall), defensive back Vincent Dethier (fifth round, 44th overall), running back Jonathan Femi-Cole (sixth round, 53rd overall) and offensive lineman Jesse Lawson (seventh round, 62nd overall).

The signings come a day after the club agreed to terms with it’s top pick, offensive lineman Mattland Riley.

Saskatchewan’s eighth-round pick, defensive end Neville Gallimore, was also selected by Dallas in the NFL draft and played 14 games with the Cowboys this season.

