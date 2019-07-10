 Skip to main content

Football Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence meets with arbitrator regarding suspension

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence meets with arbitrator regarding suspension

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Simoni Lawrence celebrates a sack against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during a game in Hamilton, Ont. on June 13, 2019.

Peter Power/The Canadian Press

Now, the CFL and Simoni Lawrence wait.

The veteran linebacker met with an arbitrator Tuesday regarding the suspension the CFL levied against him last month. The league is hopeful a decision can be made before Saturday when Lawrence and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats face the Calgary Stampeders at Tim Hortons Field.

But two CFL sources said Tuesday’s meeting was a lengthy one and subequently a resolution isn’t expected until after this weekend’s contests. If that’s the case, Lawrence would be eligible to play Saturday against the Stampeders.

Story continues below advertisement

The CFL suspended Lawrence for two games after he hit quarterback Zach Collaros in the head during Hamilton’s season-opening 23-17 home win over Saskatchewan on June 13.

Lawrence received a 25-yard roughing-the-passer penalty on the play.

Collaros didn’t return to the game and went on the six-game injured list shortly afterwards. A repentant Lawrence said he didn’t mean to hurt his former teammate. He appealed the suspension and was able to continue playing leading up to the hearing.

The six-foot-one, 231-pound Lawrence is in his eighth CFL season, seventh with Hamilton. He has a team-high 20 tackles with two sacks and two interceptions.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter