The Hamilton Tiger-Cats placed quarterback Matt Shiltz on the six-game injured list and signed veteran passer Antonio Pipkin on Tuesday.

Shiltz was injured in Hamilton’s 37-29 road win over the Edmonton Elks on Thursday night.

Pipkin, 27, has appeared in 27 CFL games over five seasons (2017-19, 2021-22) with the Montreal Alouettes, Toronto Argonauts and B.C. Lions. He has completed 141-of-260 passes for 1,846 yards with six touchdowns while rushing 128 times for 586 yards and 21 touchdowns.

The six-foot-one, 225-pound American appeared in four games last season with B.C., passing for 393 yards and two touchdowns while running 43 times for 137 yards and seven TDs.