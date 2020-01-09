Tiger-Cats re-sign Canadian defensive lineman Ted Laurent

Open this photo in gallery Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle Ted Laurent stands during the national anthem prior to a game against the Toronto Argonauts in Hamilton on Nov. 2, 2019. Peter Power/The Canadian Press

Ted Laurent won’t be hitting CFL free agency next month.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed the veteran Canadian defensive lineman to a two-year deal Thursday. The six-foot-one, 299-pound Laurent was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 11.

Laurent, 32, had 16 tackles and five sacks in 12 regular-season starts last season. He also played in Hamilton’s two playoff games, including its 33-12 Grey Cup loss to Winnipeg in Calgary on Nov. 24.

Laurent, who grew up in Montreal, enters his 10th CFL season and seventh with Hamilton. He’s started 120 of 142 career regular-season contests, having registered 186 tackles, 48 sacks, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Laurent has been named a CFL all-star twice and an East Division all-star on five occasions. He’s also been nominated as Hamilton’s top Canadian three times.