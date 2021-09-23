Tiger-Cats win 24-7, hand Redblacks fifth straight loss

Open this photo in gallery Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback David Watford throws the ball against the Ottawa Redblacks during the first half in Ottawa on Sept. 22, 2021. The Tiger-Cats beat the Redblacks 24-7. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Hamilton’s third-string quarterback, David Watford, picked up his second straight win on a rain-filled night as the Tiger-Cats defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 24-7 Tuesday at TD Place.

The win allowed the Tiger-Cats (4-3-0) to take sole possession of first place in the East Division, while the Redblacks dropped its fifth straight (1-5-0).

The result marked the 11th straight home loss for the Redblacks dating back to July 2019.

Watford finished the night 15 for 25 for 115 yards and one touchdown.

It was a rough night for Dominique Davis, Ottawa’s starting QB, as he finished the night 6 for 14 for 50 yards and one interception before being replaced by veteran Matt Nichols early in the third quarter. Nichols was 7 for 10 for 68 yards before leaving the game with seven minutes remaining as he appeared to injure his left wrist after running the ball and being taken down.

Nate Behar finished the game at QB for Ottawa.

Davis had struggled most of the night and things culminated early in the third with the Redblacks on Hamilton’s 23, the deepest they had gotten to that point. Davis was picked off and Jumal Rolle ran back an 87-yard TD to give Hamilton a 21-0 lead.

The Redblacks had one highlight on the night, which came early in the fourth quarter as DeVonte Dedmon had a 63-yard punt return to finally get Ottawa on the scoreboard to make it 21-7.

Dedmon was one of the few bright spots on the night, but with time winding down he fumbled a punt return allowing Hamilton to recover the ball on Ottawa’s eight-yard line which resulted in a 14-yard field goal.

The Tiger-Cats led 14-0 at the half and Ottawa showed no signs of being able to rally a comeback.

The Redblacks had just two first downs through the first half, both coming in the second quarter, and didn’t have a single offensive play on Hamilton’s side of the field.

Hamilton’s first half scoring came off 40- and 50-yard field goals and an 11-yard touchdown pass to Steven Dunbar early in the second quarter.

Things could have been uglier, but Taylor Bertolet also kicked three field goals wide and was only able to salvage a single point on his first of the night.

All-Star receiver Brad Sinopoli was honoured at halftime as the 33-year-old announced his retirement earlier this fall.

Ottawa is back in action next Tuesday as they host the Edmonton Elks.