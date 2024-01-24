The Tennessee Titans have hired Cincinnati Bengals offensive co-ordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach, tasked with trying to turn them back into winners and groom Will Levis into their franchise quarterback. The Titans announced Wednesday their hiring of the first of 10 candidates that they interviewed. “Brian has a track record of success and a range of experience that has prepared him for this opportunity,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. The Titans interviewed Callahan, 39, on Monday and quickly worked to finalize a contract before he could leave town for interviews with other teams. He replaces Mike Vrabel, fired on Jan. 9 after six seasons with losses in 18 of his final 24 games. Callahan will be the franchise’s sixth different coach since leaving Texas for Tennessee in 1997. He also is the third coach hired since the NFL regular season ended Jan. 7.

Lions get look at Zach Ertz in practice

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions tight end Zach Ertz practised with his new team Wednesday, potentially making the three-time Pro Bowl player available for the NFC championship game in San Francisco. The 33-year-old Ertz agreed to a deal with Detroit earlier this week to add much-needed depth. Lions coach Dan Campbell said he isn’t sure how quickly Ertz can get up to speed to possibly be in the lineup against the 49ers on Sunday. Record-breaking rookie tight end Sam LaPorta had only one player, Anthony Firkser, behind him on the depth chart before Ertz agreed to a deal. Backup tight ends Brock Wright and James Mitchell have been injured in each of the past two games. Six years ago, Ertz had the go-ahead touchdown reception in Philadelphia’s Super Bowl win over New England and had an NFL single-season record for catches by a tight end with 116 during the 2018 season. Ertz was traded by the Eagles to Arizona during the 2021 season and asked for and was granted his release from the Cardinals nearly two months ago. LaPorta had 86 catches in the regular season to break the rookie tight end record set by Keith Jackson in 1988 with the Eagles. The second-round pick from Iowa, who has 11 receiving touchdowns, has set league marks by a rookie tight end with eight receptions in a playoff game and 12 catches in a postseason.

Joe Barry is out as Packers defensive co-ordinator

Joe Barry is out as the Green Bay Packers defensive co-ordinator after a turbulent third season on the job that ended with a loss in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs. Green Bay ranked 10th in points allowed per game (20.6), 17th in yards allowed per game (335.1) and 23rd in yards allowed per play (5.4) during the regular season with a defence featuring eight former first-round draft picks. That included a brutal three-game stretch late in the season as the Packers allowed 29.3 points per game while going 1-2 against the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.