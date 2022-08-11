Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throw during an NFL football training camp practice on, Aug. 10, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.The Associated Press

Tom Brady was excused from training camp on Thursday, the first day of what Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said was a planned, 11-day absence from the team to address “personal things.”

Bowles said the 45-year-old quarterback’s break from practice was arranged before camp began, adding that Brady won’t return until after the Bucs’ preseason game at Tennessee on Aug. 20.

“Tom has been excused today. ... He’s going to deal with some personal things. This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys with two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two (preseason) games,” Bowles said after the Bucs concluded two days of controlled scrimmages against the Miami Dolphins.

Tampa Bay opens the preseason Saturday night against the Dolphins. The Bucs will also travel to Nashville for two days of practice ahead of their game against the Titans.

Backup quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin will share snaps during Brady’s absence.

“He didn’t want to take away reps from Blaine, Kyle, as well as Griff, as far as going into these next two games. That’s something he can handle,” Bowles said. “We trust him. We talked about it. It was scheduled way before training camp.”

Brady, who retired in February only to change his mind six weeks later, was also excused from practice for personal reasons last Friday — two days after getting a scheduled day off for his 45th birthday.

Bowles said his confidence level is “pretty high” that Brady will be in the lineup for next month’s regular-season opener at Dallas.

“Per our conversation, I’m not worried,” Bowles said.

Starters sit preseason openers

Starting quarterbacks are mastering the sideline route this preseason.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Mac Jones of the Patriots are the latest starting quarterbacks to be informed they won’t play in preseason openers this week, extending a trend that goes well beyond the majority of No. 1 quarterbacks in the league.

“Josh Allen will not play in our preseason game on Saturday,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said Thursday morning.

Jones is out for the Patriots in Thursday’s opener against the Giants, who already determined Daniel Jones will play a limited number of snaps with the first-team offense.

The Ravens are sitting Lamar Jackson on Thursday when the Tennessee Titans roll into Baltimore. Ticketmaster listed 100-level seats for the game for $20 and the upper levels offered $5 tickets.

Sitting top-tier starters in preseason games is not new.

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been on the field for a live snap in a Packers preseason game since 2018.

“I don’t see any benefit to it,” Rodgers said of potentially taking the field for one series. “I definitely don’t see any benefit to playing one series. If we’re going to play, we should play and play a quarter, a couple of series, two to three series. Just suiting up for four plays, to me, is a waste.”

Tom Brady won’t play when the Buccaneers face the Miami Dolphins after logging six snaps in Tampa Bay’s preseason opener in 2021.

One known exception is 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, who was informed he’ll start Friday against the Packers but sit out the following week, when San Francisco takes on the Minnesota Vikings. All of San Francisco’s starters are expected to play “at least some” in the third preseason game (vs. Houston), which is customary across the NFL.

Lance, entering his second season, is taking the reins of the offense from Jimmy Garoppolo.

“He’s had good days and had real rough days,” coach Kyle Shanahan said of his 22-year-old quarterback. “I’ve been real pleased with Trey and all three (quarterbacks).”

Matt Ryan of the Indianapolis Colts will also play up to one quarter Saturday against the Bills.

Panthers propose to pay $82M over failed practice facility

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company has promised to pay more than $82 million to creditors over an abandoned practice facility project in Rock Hill under a new plan proposed Thursday.

The plan would require approval from courts and creditors. The development of the Panthers’ state-of-the-art $800 million practice facility — which would have served as the team’s new headquarters — fell apart after highly-publicized disputes between Tepper and the City of Rock Hill and York County.

GT Real Estate Holdings, a Delaware limited liability company, announced it has filed a comprehensive plan of reorganization in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Under the terms of the plan, GTRE would resolve claims by paying $60.5 million in cash funded into a settlement trust for the benefit of contractors, subcontractors and general unsecured creditors, $21.1 million to York County and $20 million or more to the City of Rock Hill.

DT Sports Holding, LLC, a Tepper entity, previously funded $20 million in debtor-in-possession financing.

Tepper’s real estate company, GTRE, filled for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on June 2. York County announced a few days later it was suing Tepper for at least $21 million.