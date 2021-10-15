 Skip to main content
Football

Tom Brady throws two TD passes, Buccaneers beat Eagles 28-22

Rob Maaddi
PHILADELPHIA
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs away from pressure by Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. The Bucs beat the Eagles 28-22 on Oct. 14, 2021.

Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep losing key players and stockpiling victories.

Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes, Leonard Fournette ran for two scores and the Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 on Thursday night.

The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (5-1) lost another cornerback when three-time All-Pro Richard Sherman left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury, but their depleted defence held on after Jalen Hurts rallied the Eagles from a 28-7 deficit.

“It’s tough to win on the road,” Brady said. “Obviously, we didn’t play our best so we have to get back to work ... We got to get better.”

Playing with an injured thumb, Brady came out firing. The 44-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion tossed TD passes on Tampa Bay’s first two drives while going 11 for 12 for 121 yards.

His best play came after Hurts’ second TD run and a 2-point conversion pulled Philadelphia within six points with 3:05 left in the fourth quarter.

Facing a third-and-7 from Philadelphia’s 45, Brady rolled away from pressure and threw a perfect pass to Antonio Brown for a 27-yard gain to extend the drive and the Bucs ran out the clock.

“It was a great route, hell of a throw as Tom got out of the pocket,” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said. Couple times this year he slipped out of the pocket to the right and made a big play down the field.”

Brady finished 34 of 42 for 297 yards and an interception. He insisted his thumb, which was taped, is fine.

“I feel great, awesome,” he said. “It’s football season. I feel good. Really do.”

The Eagles (2-4) are winless in three home games under rookie coach Nick Sirianni. They heard boos at halftime but fought back to make it close.

“We were bad in the first half. Put that one on me,” Sirianni said. “There’s no doubt our offence needs to be better to give ourselves a chance to win.”

Brady’s 2-yard TD pass to O.J. Howard gave the Buccaneers a 7-0 lead. The Eagles answered on Hurts’ 5-yard scoring pass to Zach Ertz. Brady then hit Brown for a 23-yard TD pass to make it 14-7.

After two straight three-and-out series, Brady led the Bucs on another scoring drive with Fournette running in from the 2 to extend the lead to 21-7. Tampa increased its lead to 28-7 when Fournette walked in from the 1 in the third quarter.

Fournette ran for 81 yards and caught six passes for 46 yards.

“Having that year under my belt makes a big difference understanding it,” said Fournette, who signed with Tampa Bay shortly before last season after he was cut by Jacksonville. “The sky’s the limit for me.”

Brady was 19 of 22 before missing three straight passes late in the second quarter, including a deep ball intercepted by Anthony Harris that ended his streak of 227 passes without a pick.

The Buccaneers were already missing cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting and safety Antoine Winfield before Sherman went down on Philadelphia’s first drive. Sherman was quickly ruled out. Arians wasn’t certain the severity of the injury.

“We just have to keep playing with the guys we have and see how long the injury is. Next man up,” Arians said.

Still, against a patchwork secondary, Hurts struggled throwing the ball. He was 12 of 26 for 155 yards, one TD and one interception. Hurts ran for 44 yards and two scores.

“I haven’t executed enough to win, clearly,” Hurts said. “The ball is in my hands every play and I enjoy that and I like that. I have to be better. I’m not doing enough to win. I’m not doing enough to start fast. I will be better.”

LOOK OUT, TROUT

Hurts fired the ball toward the stands after running into the end zone for his second TD, causing a security guard to duck and three-time AL MVP Mike Trout to flinch in his front-row seat. Trout, who grew up in nearby Millville, New Jersey, is a huge Eagles fan.

HONOURED

The Eagles inducted left tackle Tra Thomas and right tackle Jon Runyan into the team’s Hall of Fame during a halftime ceremony. The duo started 134 regular-season games together from 2000-08. During that span, the Eagles reached the playoffs seven times, won five NFC East titles, reached five conference championship games and one Super Bowl.

INJURIES

Buccaneers: TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs), Winfield (concussion) and LB Lavonte David (ankle) were inactive.

Eagles: TE Dallas Goedert (COVID protocol) and RT Lane Johnson (personal) were inactive.

UP NEXT

Buccaneers: Host Chicago (2-3) on Oct. 24.

Eagles: At Las Vegas (3-2) on Oct. 24.

