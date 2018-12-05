 Skip to main content

Football Singer-songwriter Tom Cochrane to invest in bid for Halifax Schooners CFL team

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Singer-songwriter Tom Cochrane to invest in bid for Halifax Schooners CFL team

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Musician Tom Cochrane in 2015. (File Photo).

Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

The group trying to land a CFL franchise for Halifax says singer-songwriter Tom Cochrane has confirmed his intention to invest in the newly named Atlantic Schooners.

A short statement from the ownership group says the Manitoba-born Cochrane, a multiple Juno Award winner, has been a long-time friend of Bruce Bowser, one of the group’s founding partners.

The statement followed an earlier tweet by CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

Story continues below advertisement

A photo shows Ambrosie with his arms around Cochrane and Bowser with the caption: “With TWO members of the Atlantic Schooners ownership group.”

The drive to land a team cleared a major hurdle in October after Halifax Regional Council directed city staff to do a business case analysis of the group’s stadium proposal.

A fan contest that was part of a season-ticket drive chose the name Atlantic Schooners, which was revealed during an event held at last month’s Grey Cup festivities in Edmonton.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season