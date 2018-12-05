Singer-songwriter Tom Cochrane to invest in bid for Halifax Schooners CFL team

The group trying to land a CFL franchise for Halifax says singer-songwriter Tom Cochrane has confirmed his intention to invest in the newly named Atlantic Schooners.
A short statement from the ownership group says the Manitoba-born Cochrane, a multiple Juno Award winner, has been a long-time friend of Bruce Bowser, one of the group’s founding partners.
The statement followed an earlier tweet by CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie.
A photo shows Ambrosie with his arms around Cochrane and Bowser with the caption: “With TWO members of the Atlantic Schooners ownership group.”
The drive to land a team cleared a major hurdle in October after Halifax Regional Council directed city staff to do a business case analysis of the group’s stadium proposal.
A fan contest that was part of a season-ticket drive chose the name Atlantic Schooners, which was revealed during an event held at last month’s Grey Cup festivities in Edmonton.
