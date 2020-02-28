 Skip to main content

Football

Toronto Argonauts agree to extension with veteran long-snapper Reinhart

The Canadian Press
The Toronto Argonauts agreed to a contract extension with veteran Canadian long-snapper Jake Reinhart on Friday.

The agreement will keep Reinhart with Toronto through the 2022 season. He became a free agent Feb. 11.

Reinhart, 30, of Guelph, Ont., is Toronto’s longest-tenured player. He had a 94-game playing streak, including playoffs, snapped last season due to injury. However, he still appeared in 12 regular-season contests in 2019.

Reinhart played collegiately at the University of Guelph and joined the Argos in 2014 as free agent.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

