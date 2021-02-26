Toronto Argonauts bring back linebacker Bear Woods on restructured deal

Open this photo in gallery The Canadian Press

The Toronto Argonauts have agreed to a restructured contract with American linebacker Bear Woods.

The 34-year-old Woods will play be playing his fourth season with the Argos after signing with Toronto as a free agent in 2017.

The two-time CFL all-star has 376 defensive tackles, 15 sacks, three interceptions and six forced fumbles in 64 games for his career.

Woods began his CFL career in Montreal where he would go on to earn CFL all-star nods in 2014 and 2016.

He was the East nominee for most outstanding defensive player in 2016 after recording the sixth-most tackles in a season in CFL history with 126.

He helped the Argos win a Grey Cup in 2017.

ALOUETTES INK TWO DRAFT PICKS

MONTREAL — The Alouettes have signed defensive lineman Benoit Marion and linebacker Brian Harelimana.

The Quebec natives were both selected by Montreal in the 2020 CFL draft after playing varsity football for the Montreal Carabins.

The six-foot-five, 250-pound Marion was selected in the third round (25th overall) following the 2019 season where he finished second in the RSEQ with six sacks, in addition to registering 19.5 tackles.

Harelimana, 6-2 and 228 pounds, was selected in the fourth round (33rd total).

The 25-year-old Laval, Que., native ranked second on the Carabins with 37 tackles in 2019. He also registered three sacks and eight knockdowns.

RUTLEY CALLS IT A CAREER

VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions running back Brandon Rutley has announced his retirement.

The 31-year-old came to the Lions in a trade with the Montreal Alouettes in January 2018.

He suffered a season-ending knee injury in his lone appearance that season, but returned to active duty in 2019.

Rutley rushed for 341 yards on 61 carries over 11 games in the most recent CFL season, adding nine receptions for 76 yards and 533 yards on kickoff returns, including one taken back 108 yards for a touchdown.

His 1,130 combined yards were fourth-best on the team.

“Playing football for a living was a blessing and it truly was an honour to say I played my final couple of seasons with the B.C. Lions,” Rutley said in a statement.