Toronto Argonauts down Montreal Alouettes 45-20 in CFL exhibition opener

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Toronto Argonauts' Chandler Worthy rushes up field with the ball during preseason CFL game action against the Montreal Alouettes at Varsity Stadium in Toronto, on May 30, 2019.

Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Canadian Brandon Bridge threw two touchdown passes apiece as the Toronto Argonauts defeated the Montreal Alouettes 45-20 in the CFL exhibition opener for both teams Thursday afternoon.

Bethel-Thompson helped stake Toronto to a commanding 20-0 first-quarter lead. The contest, which began at 11 a.m. EST, was held at Varsity Stadium before 4,314 spectators, most being GTA schoolchildren who wildly waved the promotional blue towels they’d received.

The Argos called Varsity Stadium home from 1916 to 1958 and the venue has played host to 30 Grey Cup games.

Toronto and Montreal conclude their preseason schedules next Thursday. The Argos visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats while the Als will play host to Ottawa.

Montreal opens its regular season in Edmonton on June 14 while Toronto starts off its 2019 campaign welcoming Hamilton on June 22.

Bridge, of Mississauga, put Toronto ahead 34-6 with a 79-yard TD strike to Rodney Smith on the Argos’ first offensive possession of the second half. The Argos played all six of the quarterbacks on their roster with starter James Franklin and Ottawa’s Michael O’Connor accounting for the other touchdown passes.

Comments

