Toronto Argonauts fire general manager Jim Popp

Toronto Argonauts fire general manager Jim Popp

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Toronto Argonauts general manager Jim Popp’s contract was set to expire after this season.

Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

The Toronto Argonauts have fired general manager Jim Popp.

A source confirmed the move to The Canadian Press. The source was granted anonymity because the decision will not be announced until a news conference later today.

Popp, a former GM of the Montreal Alouettes, guided the Argos to the Grey Cup title in his first year with the team in 2017.

But the team has struggled badly the past two seasons. Toronto finished 4-14 last year and is a CFL-worst 2-12 this year, its first two seasons under Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment ownership.

Popp survived last year’s finish as the club opted to fire head coach Marc Trestman and bring in Corey Chamblin.

Popp’s contract was set to expire after this season.

More coming.

