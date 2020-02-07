 Skip to main content

Football

Toronto Argonauts grant veteran receiver S.J. Green’s request to be released

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Toronto Argonauts S.J. Green (19) is seen being tackled by Edmonton Eskimos Maurice McKnight (40) during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on July 13, 2018.

S.J. Green is getting a head start on CFL free agency.

The Toronto Argonauts granted the veteran American receiver’s request to be released Friday. He was scheduled to become a free agent Tuesday.

“He asked for his release to pursue other opportunities,” Argos GM Mike (Pinball) Clemons said in a statement. “We grant his request with a pint of sorrow and a gallon of gratitude, and a gentle reminder that the door is still open.”

Green, 34, spent three seasons with Toronto after being acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in April 2017. He was a 1,000-yard receiver throughout his Argos’ tenure and last year became the 18th player in CFL history to top 10,000 career yards.

The six-foot-two, 217-pound Green’s best season with Toronto came in 2017 when he had 104 receptions for 1,462 yards and 10 TDs. He helped the Argos win a Grey Cup title that year.

