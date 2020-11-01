 Skip to main content

Toronto Argonauts player Jeffrey Ali Knox Jr. facing two counts of attempted homicide in Pittsburgh shooting

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Pittsburgh police have issued an arrest warrant for a Toronto Argonauts player.

Linebacker Jeffrey Ali Knox Jr., 28, is facing several charges, including two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment of another person.

Cara Cruz, deputy public information officer for Pittsburgh Public Safety, says the charges stem from a shooting in the city on the night of Oct. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

The warrant was issued on Friday.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety media entry for the incident says two males were transported in stable but serious condition to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

The Argos said Sunday that they are “well aware of the charges” and “take these matters seriously,” but have not yet determined how to proceed.

“We are currently looking into it and determining the appropriate next steps for our organization,” the statement said.

Knox, from Verona, Pa., has played parts of five seasons in the Canadian Football League with Saskatchewan, Toronto and Ottawa.

The CFL is not playing this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies