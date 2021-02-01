 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Football

Register
AdChoices

Toronto Argonauts sign quarterback Nick Arbuckle after his release from Redblacks

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Quarterback Nick Arbuckle throws the ball during first half CFL football action against the Edmonton Eskimos, in Calgary, on Aug. 3, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Toronto Argonauts have signed quarterback Nick Arbuckle to a one-year deal.

The move completes a roundabout exchange of quarterbacks between the Argonauts and the Ottawa Redblacks.

The Argonauts cut quarterback Matt Nichols on Sunday, and he was quickly picked up by the Redblacks, who then released Arbuckle.

Story continues below advertisement

The moves reunite quarterbacks with familiar coaches. Ottawa head coach Paul LaPolice also coached Nichols in Winnipeg while Toronto first-year head coach Ryan Dinwiddie coached Arbuckle as the Calgary Stampeders quarterbacks coach (2016-19).

Arbuckle reportedly received a $150,000 signing bonus from Toronto. A league source said a reason why Arbuckle was released by the Redblacks was a $150,000 roster bonus he was due Monday.

Coincidentally, Nichols’ deal with Ottawa reportedly included a $200,000 signing bonus.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the signing bonuses were not divulged.

The 27-year-old Arbuckle was acquired by Ottawa from the Calgary Stampeders in January 2020 and the signed an extension with Ottawa, but didn’t suit up in the nation’s capital after that year’s season was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arbuckle won four of seven games as a starter for Calgary in 2019 while star Bo Levi Mitchell was injured.

He completed over 73 per cent of his passes for 2,103 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019, while adding another four scores on the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

Arbuckle helped the Stampeders win a Grey Cup in 2018.

Toronto will still be looking to add to its depth at quarterback, as the only one on its roster is Canadian Michael O’Connor.

LIONS BRING BACK LOKOMBO

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed free agent linebacker Bo Lokombo and signed linebacker Isaiah Guzylak-Messam to a contract extension.

The six-foot-three, 229-pound Lokombo returns for a third stint with the Lions after recording 51 defensive tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 15 games with the Montreal Alouettes in 2019.

A third-round selection of the Lions in the 2013 CFL Draft, Lokombo played 43 games with B.C. from 2014-16.

He earned a West Division all-star nod in his second season after a recording 24 defensive tackles, one sack and adding 24 more tackles on special teams.

Story continues below advertisement

Lokombo was then released to pursue NFL opportunities before returning to the Lions in 2018 and recording a career-best 71 defensive tackles and two interceptions.

Born in the Congo and raised in Montreal and Abbotsford, B.C., Lokombo was a standout at the University of Oregon and appeared in the 2011 BCS Championship Game against Cam Newton and Auburn.

The 6-1, 205-pound Guzylak-Messam returns for a third season with the Lions after working his way into the starting defence early in the 2019 campaign. The Hamilton native registered 37 defensive tackles and a sack that year, while also chipping in with 14 special teams tackles.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies