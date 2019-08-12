 Skip to main content

Football Toronto Argonauts trade Shawn Lemon to B.C. Lions for Davon Coleman, 2020 draft pick

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Shawn Lemon is back with the B.C. Lions.

The Lions acquired the veteran defensive end from the Toronto Argonauts on Monday for defensive tackle Davon Coleman and a conditional 2020 eighth-round draft pick. Both players are Americans.

The six-foot, 250-pound Lemon had 10 sacks in 13 games with B.C. last season. Lemon had 15 tackles and a sack in four contests this year with Toronto, who also dealt Lemon to the Lions in 2018.

Coleman, 28, registered 13 tackles, two sacks and an interception in eight games with B.C. He was a CFL all-star last season after recording 57 tackles, eight sacks and two interceptions.

