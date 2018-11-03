Toronto Argos fire head coach Marc Trestman

The Toronto Argonauts have fired head coach Marc Trestman.
The CFL team made the decision on Saturday, one day after capping a league-worst 4-14 season with a 24-9 loss in Ottawa against the Redblacks.
The Argos say they will begin a search for a new coach immediately under the direction of general manager Jim Popp.
Trestman and Popp, who previously worked together with the Montreal Alouettes, both joined the Argos before the 2017 season.
Trestman guided the Argos to a Grey Cup win last year after a 9-9 regular season.
Trestman was 15-23 overall in his two seasons with the Argonauts.
