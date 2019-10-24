 Skip to main content

Football

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Toronto band the Beaches booked to perform at Grey Cup kickoff show

Calgary
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto four-piece the Beaches will play at the Grey Cup kickoff show in Calgary next month.

Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press

Toronto four-piece the Beaches will play at the Grey Cup kickoff show in Calgary next month.

The opening festivities will also feature the Calgary Stampede Showband and a young guest vocalist performing the national anthem.

Country star Keith Urban will take the stage for the previously announced halftime show.

Story continues below advertisement

The CFL regular season continues through Nov. 2 and the playoffs begin Nov. 10.

The 107th edition of the league’s championship game will be played at McMahon Stadium on Nov. 24.

Canadian country music duo The Reklaws performed at last year’s Grey Cup kickoff show in Edmonton.

The Calgary Stampeders defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16 in the 2018 final. Canadian singer Alessia Cara headlined the halftime show.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter