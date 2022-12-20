Touchdown Atlantic is returning on July 29 with a marquee Canadian Football League matchup.

The defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts will take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Halifax. The regular season matchup is set for Huskies Stadium on the campus of Saint Mary’s University, with kickoff at 5 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time.

“Touchdown Atlantic brings our fans together in a fun and exciting way,” said CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “It’s our way of showing our friends in Atlantic Canada that they’re an important part of the CFL family – and inviting our fans from across the country to ‘come for the game and stay for a vacation.’”

Last summer’s Touchdown Atlantic, also played between Saskatchewan and Toronto, sold out in less than 24 hours. More than 10,800 fans attended the game at Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., as the Argonauts downed the Roughriders 30-24.

The CFL says the July 16 game supported more than $12.7-million in overall economic activity in Nova Scotia through job creation and wages, event expenditures and spending by out-of-town travellers.

The Saint Mary’s University football program is one of the most successful in the country, with the Huskies playing in nine Vanier Cups and winning the Canadian university football championship three times (1973, 2001 and 2002).