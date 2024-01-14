Open this photo in gallery: Workers remove snow from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Jan. 14.Jeffrey T. Barnes/The Associated Press

Treacherous weather conditions in the Buffalo area have delayed the Pittsburgh Steelers’ arrival in the city and kept workers from preparing Highmark Stadium for Monday’s rescheduled AFC wild-card game against the Bills.

The Steelers planned to hold a walk-through at noon and fly to Buffalo at 3 p.m. for Monday’s game, set for 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network reported.

Mayor Byron Brown said the Buffalo Niagara International Airport was open Sunday morning but that most commercial flights had been cancelled.

The game originally was set for 1 p.m. Sunday, but New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a travel ban in the area on Saturday along with the rescheduling of the contest with blizzard-like conditions expected.

As of Sunday morning, the New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services reported that the travel ban for passenger and commercial vehicles remained in effect for most of Erie County, which is where the Bills’ stadium in Orchard Park is located.

Jack Durkin, a Syracuse-based meteorologist, said Sunday morning that a foot of snow had fallen in Orchard Park. While the National Weather Service’s Buffalo office had not provided official snow totals for the storm, the New York State Thruway Authority posted photos to social media that showed whiteout conditions.

“Do not travel unless absolutely necessary. Blizzard conditions are expected through the day,” the agency said.

The travel ban has kept workers away from Highmark Stadium. Earlier this weekend, the Bills had issued a plea for temporary workers to bring their shovels and come to the stadium to clear it for the game.

On Sunday morning, the team asked the work crew to stay away, at least for now.

“With the weather forecast updates and the travel bans that are now in place, snow shovellers are being asked to abide by travel bans and not report to Highmark Stadium until further notice once the bans are lifted,” a team statement said.

“More information will be shared regarding report times once the weather improves and bans are lifted.”