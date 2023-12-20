If Trevor Lawrence can’t clear concussion protocol, Trevor Lawrence was in the facility but still in the NFL’s concussion protocol Wednesday, leaving the Jacksonville Jaguars preparing to play without their star quarterback for the first time in three seasons.

Coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence is “progressing well” but declined to speculate on Lawrence’s chances of gaining clearance before Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay (7-7).

“Still in the protocol,” Pederson said. “Progressing well, but we have to follow the steps; we can’t skip anything.”

The Jaguars (8-6) believe Lawrence sustained a head injury while scrambling up the middle on the team’s final drive in a 23-7 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Lawrence misfired on seven of his final eight passes after the hit, a stretch that raised concerns on the sideline about his health. Lawrence reported symptoms after the game.

“He’s doing better,” backup quarterback C.J. Beathard said. “He’s been in the building today. I got to talk to him and hang out with him.”

There has been precedent for guys to play a week after entering the league’s concussion protocol, with San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, Cleveland receiver Amari Cooper and New Orleans receiver Chris Olave gaining clearance before their next games.

If Lawrence doesn’t get cleared, Beathard would make his first start since the 2020 season.

“Right now, I’m preparing as if I am going to be playing on Sunday,” said Beathard, who is 2-10 as an NFL starter. “And then if [Thursday], Friday, whenever that day comes that he clears it, then that’s great news for us. But right now, I’m preparing as if I’ll have to go Sunday and hopefully he clears protocol by the end of the week.”

Lawrence has been questionable to play several times over the past two seasons but found a way to avoid missing a start. He played through a sprained toe last year, a sprained knee in October and a high ankle sprain the past few weeks.

The Jaguars have lost three in a row and are tied with Houston and Indianapolis atop the AFC South. But Jacksonville remains in control of its playoff destiny because of divisional tiebreakers.

The Jags already are without receiver Christian Kirk (groin) and left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) on offence, but losing Lawrence would be an entirely different obstacle to overcome for a franchise trying to make the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 1998-99.

Pederson said going through concussion protocol is different because Lawrence might not be able to be in meetings or take part in practices.

“You got to follow the steps, and it is really based on symptoms and how he feels,” Pederson said. “If it’s his knee or his ankle, he’s in those meetings and he’s getting the game plan and he’s listening and all of that. You just got to do it really case by case.”

Lawrence has thrown for 3,525 yards this season, with 18 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. He also has four rushing scores and six fumbles, and he’s been sacked a career-high-tying 32 times.

Stroud remains in concussion protocol

Quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in the concussion protocol and could miss a second straight game Sunday when Houston plays host to Cleveland in a key AFC matchup.

Coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday that Stroud was doing better, but that he didn’t know when he’d be cleared to play.

“We’re going through the protocol and each person, each concussion is different,” Ryans said. “So, it takes a different amount of time for each person to heal just like with anything else. So, he’s just going through the protocol just like everyone else has whenever they’ve been in the concussion protocol and the most important thing is making sure C.J. is healthy and when he’s ready to go, he’ll be ready to go, and I’ll let you guys know.”

Stroud was injured Dec. 10 in a 30-6 loss to the Jets when his head bounced off the turf after taking a hit with about 6½ minutes left in the fourth quarter.

With Stroud out last week, the Texans started third-string quarterback Case Keenum over Davis Mills, the team’s starter for the two seasons before Stroud was drafted.

Keenum hadn’t started a game since the 2021 season and hadn’t played at all this season before throwing for 229 yards and a touchdown in a 19-16 win over Tennessee that kept Houston’s playoff hopes alive.

The Texans might have to rely on the 35-year-old Keenum again this week against the Browns (9-5), who are among several teams vying with Houston for a playoff spot.

Stroud’s absence is a big blow for a team trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The second overall pick is the biggest reason for Houston’s improvement this season and has thrown for 3,631 yards and 20 touchdowns with just five interceptions.