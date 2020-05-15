 Skip to main content
Two NFL cornerbacks accused of armed robbery at South Florida party

David Fischer
Miami
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo, then Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar (23) reacts after intercepting a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel during the second half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md. Police in South Florida are trying to find New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Dunbar after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party.

Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press

Police in South Florida are trying to find New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party, authorities said Thursday.

Miramar police issued arrest warrants for both men Thursday on four counts each of armed robbery with a firearm. Baker faces an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. The residential community is located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Baker, 22, and Dunbar, 27, were attending a cookout at a Miramar home Wednesday night when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, the warrant said. Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing other people at the party of thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.

Police said the four men then fled the home in three vehicles: a Mercedes Benz, a Lamborghini and a BMW. Witnesses said the vehicles were parked in a way that would make it easy to leave quickly, leading detectives to believe the robbery was planned. No injuries were reported.

Baker and Dunbar are both from Miami.

Baker was one of three first-round draft picks the Giants had last season. He was the 30th pick overall out of Georgia. He played in all 16 games, starting 15. He had 61 tackles and no interceptions. He was the last of the three New York picks in that first round.

“We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre,” the Giants said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Dunbar signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2015 and was traded to the Seahawks in March. He started 11 games last season, making 37 tackles and four interceptions.

“We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information,” the Seahawks said in a statement. “We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities.”

Dunbar spent Thursday morning on a video conference with the Seattle media for the first time since being traded from Washington to the Seahawks in March.

“You just want to feel wanted at the end of the day. … I just hope to repay them with the way I carry myself as a person,” Dunbar said on the video conference.

