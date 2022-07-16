Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Jackson Jeffcoat gets a hold of Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell as he throws during the first half in Winnipeg. The Blue Bombers won 26-19 on July 15, 2022.John Woods/The Canadian Press

Carlton Agudosi caught two touchdown passes in his CFL debut to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers remain the league’s only unbeaten team after a tense 26-19 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.

The six-foot-six Agudosi caught a 16-yard TD pass from quarterback Zach Collaros late in the third quarter, and then leapt in the corner of the end zone for a 10-yard score with 3:56 remaining in the fourth.

The Bombers moved to 6-0 in the standings in front of a season-high 29,746 fans at IG Field. It’s the first time they’ve opened a season 6-0 since 1960. Their home win streak also bumped up to 13 games (including the playoffs).

The Stampeders missed a number of scoring opportunities and sit at 4-1 after a wild ending.

Calgary started at Winnipeg’s 53-yard line with 1:25 remaining, but Bo Levi Mitchell was sacked right away by defensive end Willie Jefferson. The drive ended with a pass to Calgary receiver Kamar Jorden bouncing out of his hands in the end zone and into the palms of Bombers’ defensive back Demerio Houston.

Agudosi, a native of Somerset, N.J., finished with six catches for 70 yards. Bombers receiver Greg Ellingson had 11 receptions for 152 yards.

Collaros completed 27-of-38 pass attempts for 315 yards with two TDs and no interceptions.

Mitchell was 12-for-28 passing for 187 yards with one TD and one pick.

Winnipeg backup quarterback Dru Brown also pushed in for a one-yard TD.

Bombers kicker Marc Legghio hit his longest field goal of the season from 48 yards out and connected on another from 17 yards. He was good on two of three converts.

Reggie Begelton caught a 19-yard TD pass for Calgary. Rene Parades made field goals from 50, 39, 14 and 48 yards and added one convert.

Calgary led 7-3 after the first quarter, the score was tied 13-13 at halftime and Winnipeg led 20-16 after the third.

Liegghio opened the scoring with his 48-yarder at 3:17, but the cheering didn’t last long.

Calgary was forced to punt on its next series, but Bombers returner Janarion Grant fumbled the ball and Stamps linebacker Silas Stewart recovered it. The next play was Mitchell’s 19-yard TD pass to Begelton for a 7-3 lead at 5:28.

After trading field goals early in the second quarter, Winnipeg went up 13-10 when Collaros connected with Agudosi in the corner of the end zone at 13:08.

Calgary tied it 13-13 with Paredes’ 39-yarder as time expired after Liegghio couldn’t get a punt off or run enough to avoid a turnover on downs.

The Stampeders had chances to record a TD early in the third quarter, but a six-play, 92-yard drive ended with only a 14-yard field goal from Paredes at 5:33 after receivers couldn’t hang on to Mitchell’s passes from the seven-yard line.

Winnipeg replied with Brown’s TD to take a 20-16 lead after a costly Calgary penalty.

The Stamps were called for roughing the kicker after Liegghio went wide left on a 36-yard field-goal attempt. That gave the Bombers a first down at Calgary’s 19-yard line and Brown capped the drive with his QB sneak at 11:10.

The Stampeders looked like they were going to respond with a TD after getting down to Winnipeg’s two-yard line, but some miscommunication ended up causing a turnover on downs. As Mitchell threw a pass into the end zone, Begelton and Malik Henry ran into each other trying to catch the ball.

More bad luck hit Calgary when returner Peyton Logan appeared to score a 63-yard TD on a punt return 3:07 into the fourth, but a Stampeders’ holding call nixed the score. The drive ended with Paredes’ 48-yarder at 5:22 to make it 20-19.