 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Football

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Uncertainty abounds in AFC South as Tennessee Titans attempt to repeat

Mark Long
Jacksonville, Fla.
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs a drill during NFL training camp on July 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

Mark Zaleski/The Associated Press

There’s more uncertainty than usual surrounding the AFC South, and it extends beyond Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The NFL’s lone division with two playoff teams in each of the past four years is dealing with significant changes heading into the 2021 season. Two new head coaches, three new offensive co-ordinators, three new quarterbacks and several prominent cleats to fill could put the South’s post-season streak in jeopardy.

Throw in a few key pre-season injuries and it’s hard to predict how the division will shake out.

Story continues below advertisement

This much is clear: Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans are favoured to repeat, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, despite replacing OC Arthur Smith, who took the head job in Atlanta, and revamping a defence that was one of the worst in franchise history.

“To win this division, you go to Nashville and you see what the Titans have,” Jaguars defensive co-ordinator Joe Cullen said.

Tennessee’s off-season was relatively uneventful compared with what transpired in Indianapolis, Houston and Jacksonville.

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers retired after a one-year stint that ended on wild-card weekend. Offensive co-ordinator Nick Sirianni then left to take over in Philadelphia, which later traded oft-injured quarterback Carson Wentz to Indy.

The deal reunited Wentz and Colts head coach Frank Reich, who worked closely together during Wentz’s breakout 2017 season in Philly.

But the move looked questionable a few months later when Reich revealed Wentz needed surgery to remove a bone fragment from his left foot. And that was just one of many injury woes for the Colts, who have linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle), guard Quenton Nelson (foot), left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (Achilles) recovering from surgery. They also are dealing with COVID-19 issues.

Houston and Jacksonville, meanwhile, dealt with coaching turnovers that could lead to more roster upheaval.

Story continues below advertisement

The Texans fired Bill O’Brien in midseason 2020 and replaced him with first-time head coach David Culley. They said goodbye to superstar defensive lineman J.J. Watt.

The Jaguars hired three-time college national champion Urban Meyer to follow Doug Marrone and had the No. 1 overall draft pick for the first time.

Both teams are in rebuilding mode, with all eyes on a pair of former Clemson quarterbacks. Houston is waiting to see what happens with Watson, who is facing nearly two dozen lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment. And the Jaguars are counting on Trevor Lawrence to end a decades-long search for a franchise quarterback.

Here are some other things to know about the division as it enters another season that likely will be affected by COVID-19:

Watson watch

Watson’s future with the Texans remains unclear. He reported to the training camp in late July to avoid being fined. Watson signed a four-year, US$160-million contract extension with the team in 2020 and led the NFL in passing yards last season. But before the lawsuits were filed, he had asked to be traded.

It’s unlikely any team would touch him right now. In the meantime, the Texans are going with journeyman Tyrod Taylor. Taylor is with his fifth team in eight years, having been replaced by Josh Allen in Buffalo, Baker Mayfield in Cleveland and Justin Herbert in Los Angeles.

Story continues below advertisement

Defensive rebuild

The Titans brought in former Philadelphia defensive co-ordinator and Detroit head coach Jim Schwartz as a senior defensive assistant, and officially gave the co-ordinator title to Shane Bowen, who unofficially held the job in 2020.

But that was just the beginning of the team’s defensive makeover. The Titans let Jadeveon Clowney walk after he failed to produce a sack in eight games and ended up on injured reserve. They replaced him by signing Pittsburgh’s Bud Dupree and Indy’s Denico Autry in free agency. Tennessee also signed veteran Janoris Jenkins and drafted fellow cornerbacks Caleb Farley and Elijah Molden to shore up the back end.

The Titans are counting on those additions paying immediate dividends for a unit that gave up 439 points last season, the fourth most in franchise history. If it happens, Tennessee might have a shot at reaching the AFC title game for the second time in three years or possibly doing more.

“That’s the expectation: to go to the Super Bowl and win it,” safety Kevin Byard said.

Ground gains

The AFC South had three 1,000-yard rushers in 2020, including two rookies. NFL Offensive Player of the Year Henry led the NFL with 2,027 yards and 16 touchdowns. Indy’s Jonathan Taylor was third in league with 1,169 yards rushing, two spots higher than Jacksonville’s James Robinson (1,070).

All three running backs had little help and even less competition for carries. Taylor and Robinson, though, aren’t likely to be one-man shows again. Colts veteran Marlon Mack returns after tearing an Achilles tendon in last year’s season opener, and the Jaguars added Carlos Hyde to share some of Robinson’s workload.

Story continues below advertisement

“Watch out for him,” Taylor said of Mack. “That’s all I’m going to tell you.”

Predicted finish

Titans, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies