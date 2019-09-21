 Skip to main content

Football Vernon Adams Jr. leads late drive as Alouettes stun Blue Bombers 38-37

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Vernon Adams Jr. leads late drive as Alouettes stun Blue Bombers 38-37

Kelsey Patterson
Montreal, Quebec
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Montreal Alouettes' Jake Wieneke (9) celebrates with teammate Eugene Lewis (87) after scoring a touchdown during second half CFL football action agaisnt the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Montreal, Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A dramatic touchdown from Vernon Adams Jr. to Jake Wieneke with six seconds on the clock gave the Montreal Alouettes an improbable come-from-behind 38-37 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday evening at Percival Molson Stadium.

Adams completed 27-of-43 passes for 488 yards and four touchdowns and an interception as the Alouettes (7-5) came all the way back from down 34-10 to stun the Blue Bombers.

Adams also added a rushing TD. Chris Matthews caught two TDs.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg QB Chris Streveler completed 19-of-22 passes for 180 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Blue Bombers (9-4).

Embattled running back Andrew Harris, who returned from a two-game suspension after testing positive for an anabolic steroid, led the team in receiving yards with 112.

Down 37-17 going into the fourth quarter, the Alouettes scored three unanswered touchdowns.

With 11:41 remaining in the game, Adams found former Blue Bombers receiver Matthews in the end zone to cut the deficit to 37-24.

The Als kept pushing with time winding down. A quick 83-yard drive that lasted 1:23 ended when Adams connected with DeVier Posey for a touchdown with 2:16 on the clock.

That led to the 95-yard game-winning drive with 1:02 left in the game. An acrobatic catch by Wieneke kept the drive alive deep in Montreal’s half. Then Adams threw a pass to Quan Bray for 60 yards. He capped it off with a 15-yard toss in the end zone to Wieneke.

A stunned Winnipeg, which was coming off a bye week, would have clinched a playoff spot with a victory.

Story continues below advertisement

It was a completely different story in the first half.

The Blue Bombers offence was unstoppable in the first half, scoring a touchdown on each of its first four possessions.

Winnipeg set the tone for the encounter with an 80-yard opening drive capped off by Streveler’s QB sneak from the one-yard line.

After Boris Bede kicked a field goal for Montreal, Streveler found Darvin Adams in the end zone from 13 yards out at 13:46 of the first to put Winnipeg up 14-3.

The early onslaught continued in the second quarter, with Streveler going 38 yards on the ground, untouched, for his second rushing TD of the game at 3:29.

A 32-yard kickoff return from Shaquille Murray-Lawrence gave Montreal good field position and led to a one-yard run by Adams, but Winnipeg answered right back.

Story continues below advertisement

A Bombers trick play saw receiver Darvin Adams turn quarterback as he found Harris downfield for the 74-yard catch and run. Streveler finished the drive, punching the ball in from the one to give the visitors a 28-10 lead.

Winnipeg’s defence got in on the scoring fun. Following a sack by Craig Roh at Montreal’s 22-yard-line, Kyrie Wilson scooped the ball up and returned it for a touchdown.

After Ciante Evans intercepted Streveler, Adams found the former Blue Bomber Matthews in the end zone to cut the lead to 34-17 at halftime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2019.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter