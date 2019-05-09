 Skip to main content

Football Veteran CFL linebacker Solomon Elimimian signs with Roughriders

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Veteran CFL linebacker Solomon Elimimian signs with Roughriders

REGINA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Solomon Elimimian celebrates an interception during a game in Edmonton, Alta., on Nov. 1, 2014.

The Canadian Press

Veteran linebacker Solomon Elimimian has a new home.

The six-foot-two, 225-pound Elimimian signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday. Elimimian spent his first nine CFL seasons with the B.C. Lions.

Elimimian has enjoyed a decorated CFL career thus far. He was the league’s top rookie in 2010 and twice been named its outstanding defensive player (2014, ‘16). But in 2014 the 32-year-old became the first defensive player in the modern era to be named the CFL’s top player.

Story continues below advertisement

The linebacker has been a CFL all-star four times, and in 2011 he helped B.C. win a Grey Cup title.

Elimimian, 32, has appeared in 118 career games, registering 745 tackles, eight interceptions and eight forced fumbles. He has recorded 100 or more tackles three times, including a CFL-record 144 in 2017.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter