 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Football

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Veteran David Watford slated to become Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ third starting QB of 2021

Dan Ralph
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell throws the ball against the Toronto Argonauts on Aug. 7, 2021. Mitchell and the Stamps visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Just six games into the regular season and already the Hamilton Tiger-Cats find themselves with a third different starting quarterback.

Veteran David Watford tops Hamilton’s depth chart under centre for Friday night’s home game versus the Calgary Stampeders. He replaces Dane Evans, who suffered an oblique injury in last week’s 17-16 road loss to the Toronto Argonauts and went on the six-game injured list.

Jeremiah Masoli, who’s listed as Watford’s backup, opened the season as Hamilton’s starter before being sidelined with a rib ailment. The Ticats haven’t started three different quarterbacks the first six games of a campaign since 2014 (Zach Collaros, Masoli and Dan LeFevour) and before that it was way back in 1976 (Jimmy Jones, Randy Mattingly and Rick Cassata).

Story continues below advertisement

By comparison, Calgary’s Bo Levi Mitchell will make a second straight start and the 100th of his CFL career. He returned to the Stampeders’ lineup last week after missing three games with a fractured fibula, completing 22 of 41 passes for 276 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 32-16 win over Edmonton.

The Stampeders (2-4) come into Friday’s contest with history on their side. They’ve won 11 of the past 12 meetings with Hamilton and are 19-2 over all since October, 2009, although the teams split the season series in 2019 for the first time since 2011.

But Mitchell, twice the CFL’s most outstanding player, is a perfect 12-0 in head-to-head matchups with Hamilton, and a stellar 78-20-2 over his career north of the border.

Hamilton (2-3) returns to Tim Hortons Field riding a 10-game home win streak, four short of its all-time mark (1957-59). But receiver Brandon Banks, the CFL’s outstanding player in 2019, will miss a second straight start. The Ticats are 1-6 without Banks compared with 24-10 with him in the lineup since 2018.

Watford will make his first CFL start after completing 6 of 10 passes for 78 yards in the second half against Toronto. He’ll face a Calgary defence that forced two turnovers and recorded seven sacks against Edmonton.

Hamilton punter Joel Whitford won’t play after suffering an injury prior to last week’s contest. Kicker Mike Domagala, who admirably handled punting duties last week, but did miss a game-tying convert late in the loss to Toronto, will concentrate fully on punting as Taylor Bertolet comes off the injured list to handle kicking chores.

Pick: Calgary

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Argonauts versus Saskatchewan Roughriders (Friday night)

At Regina, Cody Fajardo is listed as the starter for Saskatchewan (3-2) after suffering a concussion in last week’s 33-9 road loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Riders have won the past seven meetings, with Toronto’s most recent win coming in June, 2016. Nick Arbuckle has led Toronto (3-2) to wins in two of its past three games. After being held without a sack in his first three games, Shawn Oakman has three over his past two contests.

Pick: Toronto

BC Lions versus Montreal Alouettes (Saturday night)

At Montreal, the Alouettes (3-3) will be without head coach Khari Jones after his positive COVID-19 test this week. Andre Bolduc, the club’s assistant head coach and running back coach, will handle sideline duties. The Als are coming off a bye and are 1-0 this year after a week off. Mike Reilly threw four TD passes last week in leading B.C. (3-2) past Ottawa 45-13, matching a career high. Willie Whitehead’s 119-yard TD off a missed field goal was the longest of its kind in the CFL since 2017.

Pick: B.C.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers versus Edmonton Elks (Saturday night)

At Edmonton, the Elks (2-3) will be without starter Trevor Harris (neck). That could result in Taylor Cornelius, a 6-foot-5, 232-pound rookie from Oklahoma State, making his first CFL start. Linebacker Derrick Moncrief, a ‘19 CFL all-star with Saskatchewan, is expected to make his Elks debut. Winnipeg (5-1) is coming off a solid Labour Day sweep of Saskatchewan, and the defending Grey Cup champions are a stellar 3-0 within the West Division. The Bombers have won three straight.

Pick: Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week: 2-2.

Over all: 10-13.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies