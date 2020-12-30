Veteran offensive lineman Jemarcus Hardrick staying with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a one-year extension.
The six-foot-five, 320-pound Nebraska product will be entering his seventh CFL season in 2021, and fifth with Winnipeg.
Hardrick started every game for the Blue Bombers last year en route to a Grey Cup win.
Hardrick broke into the league with B.C. in 2014 before joining Saskatchewan the following year.
ROUGHRIDERS SIGN QUARTERBACK
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed quarterback Mason Fine to a three-year contract.
Fine joins the Roughriders after four years at North Texas University, where he became 28th-leading passer in NCAA history.
Fine threw for 12,505 yards, 93 touchdowns and 39 interceptions in 49 games.