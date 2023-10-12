It’s taken longer – much longer – than expected but Bo Levi Mitchell will finally make a home start for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The veteran quarterback will be under centre Friday night when Hamilton (8-8) hosts the B.C. Lions (11-5). Injuries have limited Michell to just four starts this season, all coming on the road.

That certainly wasn’t the plan when Hamilton acquired Mitchell’s rights from Calgary last November, then signed him to a three-year extension reportedly worth $1.62-million in January.

“Finally,” Mitchell said Thursday following Hamilton’s walk-through at Tim Hortons Field. “I’ve just been waiting for this moment for some time and I’m excited to get it going.

“Obviously there’s a bigger team focus than that . . . but I’m very excited to come out in front of the [home] crowd for the first time.”

Mitchell, 33, started Hamilton’s 38-13 road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders last week. The two time Grey Cup champion and CFL MVP completed four-of-six passes for 129 yards and a touchdown before giving way to veteran Matt Shiltz, who finished 16-of-19 passing for 271 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The big question is just how much will Mitchell play Friday night. Mitchell said he’s prepared to play the entire contest, but Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton’s head coach/president of football operations, would only say the team has a plan regarding Mitchell’s playing time.

“We’re week to week, honestly and that’s not being misleading or keeping you off-balance,” Steinauer said. “It’s really how we feel, how Bo feels.

“He may go a long time [Friday], he may look similar to Saskatchewan. It’s really a feel-out type of deal.”

Last week’s start was Mitchell’s first since a lower-leg fracture in Hamilton’s 16-12 win over Ottawa on July 28. He had surgery and went on the six-game injured list with the expectation he’d be back later in the season.

Mitchell’s return gives Hamilton three solid options at quarterback. With both Mitchell and Shiltz ailing, rookie Tyler Powell made nine starts for the Ticats, winning four, including a 30-13 road decision over B.C. on Aug. 26.

Powell finished 18-of-23 passing for 222 yards and a TD in that game. But Hamilton’s top performer was running back James Butler, a former Lion, who ran for 118 yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 36 yards and a TD.

“We executed against them the last time [and] got to watch Taylor and the guys go out there and kind of let JB go free,” Mitchell said. “I think our thing is it’s not about as much as what these guys are doing against us.

“We’ve got to go out and execute our offence. Whether it’s a run, pass play or play-action, just go out and execute and move on to the next play, good or bad.”

B.C.’s defence stands second overall in fewest offensive TDs allowed (30), sacks (52) and offensive yards (324.4 per game) and third in offensive points allowed (21.1). Canadian Mathieu Betts has a league-best 16 sacks, one short of former Lion Brent Johnson’s single-season record for a Canadian player.

Ryan Phillips, a former Lions defensive back, is in his second season as B.C.’s defensive co-ordinator. He’s someone Mitchell knows very well.

“He [Phillips] came as a guest coach in Calgary when I was there,” Mitchell said. “Now, knowing he’s a DC, I wish I wouldn’t have told him as much as I did during that training camp, but I don’t think he needed my help ... they’re very well coached.”

Hamilton has won five-of-seven games and cemented an East Division playoff spot. The Ticats are third in the standings, just two points behind the Montreal Alouettes (9-7), who visit the Edmonton Elks (4-12) on Saturday.

Montreal will clinch second spot – and home field for the East semi-final Nov. 4 – with a win over Edmonton or Hamilton loss.

B.C. is second in the West Division after dropping a 34-26 overtime decision last week to Winnipeg (12-4). The Bombers would clinch first spot – and home field for the conference final Nov. 11 – with a Hamilton victory.

JaQuan Hardy will start at running back for B.C. Head coach Rick Campbell said earlier this week incumbent Taquan Mizzell had sustained a rib injury versus Winnipeg. While Mizzell is seventh in CFL rushing (773 yards, 4.9-yard average, three TDs) the Lions are last overall in that category (81.4 yards per game).

Hardy played in three games with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

B.C.’s offence is spearheaded by CFL passing leader Vernon Adams Jr. The 30-year-old has completed 303-of-445 passes (68.1 per cent) for 4,357 yards with 29 TDs and 16 interceptions while rushing for 323 yards (6.9-yard average) and a touchdown.

“They’re going to test us, that’s what they do and they do it well.,” Steinauer said. “Vernon is likely to lead the league in passing and that’s for a reason.

“He’s made a lot of great plays, his receivers have made great plays for him. We’re going to have our hands full but you can only prepare so much. Eventually you have to play the game so we’ll find out.”

Adams was 26-of-40 passing for 326 yards in August with a touchdown and interception. Keon Hatcher had seven catches for 107 yards and a TD while Betts had one of B.C.’s four sacks.