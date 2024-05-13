Veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell takes snaps at Tiger-Cats’ training camp

Open this photo in gallery: Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, left, speaks with quarterback Taylor Powell during the first day of training camp at Ron Joyce Stadium, at McMaster University, in Hamilton, Ont., on May 12.Peter Power/The Canadian Press

Bo Levi Mitchell was on the field Monday at the Hamilton Tiger-Cats training camp.

The veteran quarterback was in equipment and threw passes with the offence at Ron Joyce Stadium.

Mitchell’s appearance came five days after he reported to rookie camp wearing a walking boot on his right foot.

Mitchell, 34, suffered a fractured right leg last season that required surgery.

Ticats head coach Scott Milanovich said Mitchell was wearing the boot purely as a precaution.

The leg fracture and an adductor injury combined to limit Mitchell to just six starts last season, his first with Hamilton.

The two-time CFL MVP completed 78–of-132 passes (59.1 per cent) for 1,031 yards with six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

On Sunday, Hamilton signed sophomore quarterback Taylor Powell to an extension through the 2025 season.

Powell made nine starts as a rookie last season.