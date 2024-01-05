Bo Levi Mitchell is taking less to remain with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

According to a league source, Mitchell has reworked his CFL contract with Hamilton. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the Ticats haven’t formally announced the restructuring.

The CFL club is expected to do so later Friday.

Mitchell, 33, signed a three-year, $1.62-million deal with Hamilton prior to the 2023 season. He was reportedly slated to earn $540,000 in 2024 and receiving a significant six-figure roster bonus later this month.

But the two-time CFL MVP battled injuries last season that limited him to just six regular-season starts. When Hamilton faced Montreal in the East Division semifinal, veteran Matt Shiltz got the start, with a healthy Mitchell getting into the contest – which the Alouettes won 27-12 – late in the fourth quarter.

Mitchell finished his first season with Hamilton completing 59.1 per cent of his passes for 1,031 yards with six touchdowns and 10 interceptions while posting a 2-4 record.