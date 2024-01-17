Dominique Rhymes’ time with the B.C. Lions has come to an end.

The Lions announced Wednesday they have released the American receiver in what was a salary-cap move.

“In the salary cap era, these are the hard decisions [we] have to make,” Rick Campbell, the Lions co-GM/head coach, said in a statement. “We thank Dom for all of his contributions to our team both on and off the field.”

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Rhymes spent three seasons with B.C. (2021-23), registering 148 catches for 2,347 yards and 18 touchdowns in 36 regular-season games.

“Man what a ride these past three seasons in BC has been,” Rhymes tweeted. “One of the best cities out there.

“Thanks to all my coaches and teammates ima miss you guys a lot. Made a lot of bonds that will never be broken. Thanks to the fans who believed in me and always supported me.”

Rhymes joined the Lions after three seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks (2017-19), recording 102 receptions for 1,578 yards and six TDs in 39 career games.

Also on Wednesday, the Lions announced receiver Alexander Hollins had signed a contract extension through the 2025 season. He was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 13.

Hollins, 27, was a West Division all-star after registering 78 receptions for 1,173 yards and nine touchdowns.

Earlier this week, the Lions also re-signed American receiver Keon Hatcher through the 2026 campaign. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound Hatcher had 78 catches for 1,266 yards and six touchdowns over 14 regular-season games last year en route to being named a CFL all-star.