Dominique Rhymes wasn’t a CFL free agent for long.

According to a CFL source, the veteran receiver has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Ottawa Redblacks. Rhymes and the B.C. Lions mutually parted ways Wednesday in a salary-cap move.

Rhymes’ deal is reportedly worth about $420,000 guaranteed. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the Redblacks haven’t formally announced the move.

For Rhymes, a 30-year-old Miami native, it’s a return to where he began his CFL career.

The former Florida International star spent three seasons in Ottawa (2017-19), recording 102 receptions for 1,578 yards and six TDs in 39 career games. Rhymes then joined the Lions as a free agent in February 2020 but the CFL didn’t play that season due to the global pandemic.

He re-signed with B.C. in December 2020, spending three seasons with the Lions (2021-23). The six-foot-four, 215-pound Rhymes registered 148 catches for 2,347 yards and 18 touchdowns in 36 regular-season games.

The release of Rhymes came on the same day B.C. announced receiver Alexander Hollins had signed a contract extension through the 2025 season. He was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 13.

Hollins, 27, was a West Division all-star after registering 78 receptions for 1,173 yards and nine touchdowns.

Earlier this week, the Lions also re-signed American receiver Keon Hatcher through the 2026 campaign. The six-foot-one, 212-pound Hatcher had 78 catches for 1,266 yards and six touchdowns over 14 regular-season games last year en route to being named a CFL all-star.